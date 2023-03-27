Digital lending faces the heat amid funding winter

Digital lending apps face even more intense scrutiny over potential frauds. Payment and loan frauds are common in the financial sector. According to RBI, in the six-month period to February, 1.1 million complaints totalling ₹1,442 crore were reported in the Central Payments Fraud Information Registry by various entities, including scheduled commercial banks. However, the scrutiny that digital lending apps have attracted is of a different order. For example, last year, an RBI working group on digital lending identified 600 illegal apps operating in India. Similarly, this February, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) banned 94 lending apps due to their foreign links. It later revoked the ban on some of these apps and platforms, which also highlighted how deficiencies in some platforms can potentially undermine trust of the entire segment. Tighter regulations promise to improve trust, but they could potentially constrain innovation.