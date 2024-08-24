How digital savvy apparel brands are scaling without external capital

Bengaluru: When ethnic brand Suta began selling dresses and skirts eight years ago, little did the founders, Sujata and Taniya Biswas, imagine that they could build a ₹75 crore business without any venture capital.

Like Suta, several apparel brands in India have bucked the trend of startups relying on external capital to scale businesses. Despite capital becoming scarce, the advent of social media and online platforms has democratized brand reach, enabling these companies to grow profitably, albeit at a slower pace.

Over the past three to four years, online channels like Instagram have gained significant prominence, allowing brands to connect directly with their target audience. These brands have benefited from the premiumization of products and growing disposal incomes as Gen Z and millennials spend more readily on niche and specific categories.

With about 55% customer retention, Suta earns a little more than half of its revenue from its website and other social media applications. It also gets a significant chunk of its income from online marketplaces like Myntra, while its offline stores contribute to the remaining. Over the years, the company has added several other offerings that include sarees, blouses, menswear, and accessories.

Similarly, Mulmul, another premium brand that sells ethnic wear, including suits, sarees, and designer wear, has bootstrapped its way to the ₹100 crore revenue mark over a five-year span.

Run by a third-generation textile entrepreneur Harsh Modi, who claims to have previously produced material for many international brands such as Zara and H&M, the company gets about 80% of its orders from metro cities.

In the initial days, the company gained traction through influencer marketing and social media platforms such as Instagram which had contributed to the bulk of its revenues. However, much like Suta, Mulmul has been focusing heavily on offline presence and eventually plans to venture into markets beyond the metros.

Other small-scale brands like Jaipur-based Phutari, which clocks about ₹2 crore in revenues per year, have also made similar moves to capitalize on the growing online consumer base. The four-year-old company gets 90% of its income from Instagram and has seen its average order value grow by about 40% to ₹3,500. While the company is still in its early days, it plans to roll its first offline store in January, founder Rohan Malhotra told Mint.

The omnichannel way

As consumers return to traditional shopping patterns post-pandemic, several direct-to-consumer brands are adopting an omnichannel strategy. Combining online and offline approaches is driven by the need to create trust and transparency with consumers, particularly in tier 2 and 3 markets.

Several startups, including beauty-etailer Purplle and meat delivery startup Licious, have recently raised funds to go big on their offline presence.

Even though setting up physical stores can be a capex-heavy undertaking, many of these bootstrapped apparel brands have managed to do so through a more frugal approach, opening stores at a slower pace.

Also Read: Purplle’s Manish Taneja and the art of raising capital without asking for it

This is in sharp contrast to how venture capital-led businesses function. Founders of such companies are encouraged to prioritize growth aggressively, which results in excessive burnout in the initial years.

“Lots of companies have realized that continuing to burn money to grow only online is a trap, so many have gone the offline way although that too has its own challenges," said Harminder Sahni, founder of Wazir Advisors. He added that there are many opportunities like franchising where you can make franchisees must in their store and inventory, and not sell your equity to raise working capital.