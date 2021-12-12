Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says the government should do whatever it can to improve the ease of doing business for startups in the country.
Nithin Kamath, the CEO of the largest online brokerage Zerodha, today raised concerns over the increasing trend of startups serving Indian customers but incorporating outside the country. Relating it to a dialogue from Shahrukh Khan's film Swades, Kamath implied that India is not benefitting by this as it's like "Apni chaukhat ka diya (giving light to neighbour's house)".
He termed it as a "disturbing trend". In a series of tweets, Kamath said the government should do whatever it can to improve the "ease of doing business" in the country. This, he said, will encourage foreign investors to nudge founders to incorporate companies in India.
Kamath said India could gain from wealth creation that happens through founders, angels and ESOPs. "While even now startups are largely funded by foreign VCs, there is wealth creation in India through Founders, Angels, & ESOPs," said Kamath.
He said the taxes on realised capital gains benefit India. As most of the startups these days are focussing more on growth over profits, there's "typically no income tax in India", he said.
He said if all the wealth creation happens outside the country, it'll not benefit the country. "Now if all wealth creation and capital gains are also captured outside, it is like that dialogue from Swades - "Apni chaukhat ka diya, giving light to neighbour's house," he tweeted.
The Zerodha CEO said it's impossible to ensure that there is no tax arbitrage by incorporating outside. "But our Govt should do whatever it takes to improve on the ease of doing business & create reasons for foreign investors to nudge founders to be incorporated within India & not outside," he said.