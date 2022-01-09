Diving SPACs are a warning for aerospace startups

By contrast, small-satellite launchers are already a promising entry point into the burgeoning space economy. Rocket Lab remains richly valued but has taken the lead among them and stands out as the rare ex-SPAC with more conservative official projections than those of its analysts. On the other end of the spectrum, Virgin Orbit’s valuation is now the cheapest among high-profile aerospace startups relative to expected 2026 earnings and has likely fallen below that of Astra, which struggled with many failed launches last year.

