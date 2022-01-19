Dogsee Chew raises 50 crore in Series A from Mankind Pharma, others

Sharma of Dogsee Chew added, “With Mankind, we share the common DNA of innovation. We are confident that with their support, we will be able to develop the niche that we have envisioned for the brand. “Sixth Sense Ventures has been a great partner for us. We are excited to be deepening our partnership with this round. It speaks a lot about the trust and comfort we have established between us in such a short span of time."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}