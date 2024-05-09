Dorje Teas founder Sparsh Agarwal gets legal notice from Sony Pictures, says ‘Cracked down on every startup…’
Founder of Dorje Teas, Sparsh Agarwal, said he faces legal dispute with Sony Pictures Networks India over copyright breach, and expressed concern over notice as crackdown on Shark Tank startups, questions impact on startup ecosystem in India.
Sparsh Agarwal, the founder of Dorje Teas and a participant in Shark Tank India, finds himself embroiled in a legal dispute with Sony Pictures Networks India, he said in a now-deleted LinkedIn video post, as per multiple reports.