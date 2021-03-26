DotPe raises Rs200 crore from Google, PayU, Info Edge Ventures

Offline to online e-commerce became immensely popular during the pandemic and has been embraced by thousands of small businesses, retailers and shopkeepers. Several other platforms such as Khatabook, Bikayi, OKShop, and Dukaan generated a lot of traction in the past one year from small retailers, particularly neighbourhood stores which were severely affected during the lockdown and had to switch to online commerce to avoid business disruption.

