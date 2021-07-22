Dozee raises $6 million in Series A funding

“Through the past year, Dozee has been proven to save hundreds of lives and the data science team is able to launch new capabilities at breathtaking speed. Mudit and Gaurav are amazing founders and are building a truly world class team swiftly. We are delighted to partner with 3one4 and Yournest to continue to help take this company to the next stage," said Sanjay Swamy, managing partner, Prime Venture Partners.