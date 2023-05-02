'Draft rules to resolve angel tax issues likely in 7-10 days'2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Startups, already grappling with funding crunch amid rising interest rates globally, fear that changes in provisions of angel tax will drive away foreign investments.
New Delhi: The Union government in 7-10 days will come out with draft rules that aim to resolve taxation and valuation related concerns raised by startups after the controversial angel tax was reintroduced Union Budget for FY23.
