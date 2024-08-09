Every rejection taught us how to build our pitch: Dream11's Harsh Jain
SummaryHarsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream11, reflects on the early days of the company, full of mistakes and challenges, to now being valued at over $8 billion. In a Founder Diaries podcast, Jain discusses the journey from inception to success in the e-gaming industry.
In the ever-evolving world of startups, few stories capture the essence of entrepreneurial grit and adaptability as vividly as that of Dream11. Founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth in 2007, Dream11 embarked on a journey driven by a simple yet powerful vision: to introduce fantasy sports into the burgeoning Indian market, to merge cricket fandom with innovative tech. But it wasn’t an easy ride.
In the latest episode of Mint’s Founder Diaries podcast, Jain, the chief executive of Dream11, details the realities of his startup journey—from failure, rejection, and relentless pivoting, to building a category-defining business valued at more than $8 billion.
From navigating the complexities of investor pitches to adapting to regulatory changes, Dream11’s growth holds invaluable lessons for entrepreneurs. Jain emphasises the importance of building a strong team and culture, understanding the market, and the critical role of financial literacy in entrepreneurial success.
How did you start Dream11? It has evolved into a category creator of sorts.
The idea for Dream11 came up in 2007 when I graduated from UPenn (University of Pennsylvania) with an engineering degree, and after a short stint with Microsoft, I had come back home to join my family’s business in real estate finance, SEZ (special economic zone). That was a very amazing project, but a really long-term one for a 22-year-old engineer. The fast-paced excitement isn’t there.
At that time, I was and still am and will always be a sports and tech gaming fanatic. We used to be playing Fantasy Premier League since 2001… and the IPL (Indian Premier League cricket tournament) was starting (in 2008).
When the idea of IPL came about, I went looking for fantasy cricket, and that didn’t exist. If you remember, something called Super Selector was there in the early 2000s. That was the right product in the wrong time. I went looking for Super Selector to play fantasy cricket because I loved Fantasy Premier League but it had shut down.
I told my friends this has to be fixed. We have to have fantasy sports for IPL. We have to launch fantasy cricket. And Bhavit (Sheth, co-founder) was the only one foolish enough to join me and we set out on a journey in 2007.
Did the business have to undergo iterations? How did you find the product market fit?
The business was a complete failure. Wrong product, wrong business model, too much front loading of capital to try to grow too fast without getting product market fit. We made every mistake you can think about. If you have a list of things that entrepreneurs should avoid, we pretty much checked off all of them.
In 2012, I went to do my MBA to understand how to build businesses the right way, to help understand finance as an engineer. What is debit, credit, balance sheet, P&L (profit and loss).
When I had gone to fundraise and talked to VCs (venture capitalists), they said TAM (total addressable market) and all, I couldn’t understand anything. An MBA helped me a lot in understanding how to build a business out of a dream.