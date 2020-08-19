Dream11 is ready for next level with IPL winning bid

“Dream11 is a successful brand and their association with the IPL franchise has helped them in the past. Now, they want to take it to the next level by moving up from being a secondary brand to being right in the face of the audience," said Ashutosh Sharma, vice-president, research director, Forrester. “Though many people who watched the IPL were aware of Dream11 to some extent, now they may want to engage with it to see how the virtual game works, along with the real one," he added.