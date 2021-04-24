Dream11's new IPL ad campaign urges fans to play fantasy cricket

Created by advertising agency Tilt Brand Solutions, the 25-second ads are a set of nostalgic and light-hearted TVCs, that strike a chord with cricket enthusiasts who have experienced fun, loyalty and pride while playing gully cricket with their friends as a team. The films feature cricketers Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer as they have fun playing cricket with teams in their neighbourhood. The films highlight the significance of having a team or a squad in real life to enjoy playing sports with and overcome challenges together as one, just as users of Dream11 enjoy their favourite sport by creating their own fantasy sports team. The catchphrase of this year's campaign is 'Dimaag lagana hai toh Dream11 pe lagaa na'.

