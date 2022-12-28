Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Device that gives blinds artificial vision. Here's how it works

Device that gives blinds artificial vision. Here's how it works

1 min read . 10:06 PM ISTLivemint
The device works through a camera and an ultrasonic sensor.

  • Although there are existing products in the market that assist the blind, none come close to matching the capability of this model.

Everyone is finding comfort in technology, so why should blinds be an exception? To address the same, a Delhi-based start-up has built a device -Drishtimote- that aims to provide them with an artificial vision

Everyone is finding comfort in technology, so why should blinds be an exception? To address the same, a Delhi-based start-up has built a device -Drishtimote- that aims to provide them with an artificial vision

How does the device work?

The device works through a camera and an ultrasonic sensor. 

How does the device work?

The device works through a camera and an ultrasonic sensor. 

Using wifi and Bluetooth to communicate, the remote immediately establishes a connection with the Drishtimote application. Once connected, the remote continues to capture and send pictures frame-by-frame to the application in real-time over WiFi. 

When a user presses the remote's push button, Bluetooth notifies the application about the push events and eventually, the application begins to apply ML to recognise the items in the particular frame. The application has a dataset containing information on about 100 daily objects such as a book, a bottle, a cup etc.

Once the objects are recognised, the user's phone would speak the names of the items in front of him. The ultrasonic sensor measures the distance nearby and activates the buzzer to alarm the user if any such objects are within 35 cm. 

How is it different

Although there are existing products in the market that assist the blind, such as Braille generators and text readers, none come close to matching the capability of this model.

