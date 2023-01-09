Drone startups secure record funding despite slow takeoff3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 12:35 AM IST
- Drone firms raised $39.1 mn of equity funding in 2022, more than double of previous year
Bengaluru/New Delhi: India’s drone industry saw a bumper year in terms of fundraising in 2022, lifted by favourable government policies, increasing use cases, and the first public listing of a company from the sector. Still, adoption of drones remains low in the country, thanks in part to steep costs of equipment and training.