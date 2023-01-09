Drone startups secure record funding despite slow takeoff

According to data from researcher Tracxn, homegrown drone startups raised $39.1 million of equity funding in 2022, more than double compared to $17.5 million in 2021. To be sure, growth was high in 2021 as well at 90%, but that was from a smaller base of $9.2 million in 2020. The number of funding rounds remained almost flat at 21 in 2022 against 23 in 2021, but higher than 11 in 2020. In comparison, global funding in the drone sector grew to $3 billion in 2022, a marginal rise of 7.1% from $2.8 billion in 2021. A year earlier, the growth in funding was more than double from $1.1 billion in 2020.