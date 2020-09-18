Dual listing clause poses a hurdle for startup IPOs

Dual listing may result in higher taxation and compliance costs for startups. “Dual listing will actually neither help startups nor the regulator. The cost of compliance of going public is significant, and some companies may struggle to meet the needs of one listing. With this dual listing clause, the only option which companies have is to either list in India or use a ‘flip’ structure where they IPO through their international entities," said Santosh N., managing partner, D and P Advisory Services LLP.