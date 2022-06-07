Dubbing platform Dubverse.ai raises $800,000 in seed funding

Dubverse.ai aims to break language barriers by broadcasting speeches from global leaders at the United Nations or Mann Ki Baat speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi real-time in all languages and dialects of India and the world
NEW DELHI: Dubverse.ai, an AI (artificial intelligence) powered SaaS (software as a service) video content dubbing and creation platform has raised $800,000 in seed funding led by global funds, including venture capital fund Kalaari Capital. Founded in 2021 by Varshul CW and Anuja Dhawan, Dubverse supports end-to-end dubbing and produces ready-to-publish videos in real-time. The self-service platform allows users to create, review and share dubbed files.
The company aims to break language barriers by broadcasting speeches from global leaders at the United Nations or Mann Ki Baat speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi real-time in all languages and dialects of India and the world, it said in a statement.
In April, Dubverse.ai launched the self-service product and onboarded 200 plus users who produced more than 2,000 videos in over 30 languages. With over 10 million words in their database, AI models are programmed to provide more contextual dubbing output, the statement said.
“While the global digital adoption is at its peak, there is still a huge barrier in consuming content on the Internet for non-English users. We at Dubverse believe generative AI can help bridge this gap. Dubverse re-creates videos using our exclusive AI with human in the loop system to deliver highest quality video," Varshul CW, co-founder, Dubverse said in a statement.
Dubverse features a range of users, including marketers, agencies, media firms, and course producers.
Co-founder Anuja Dhawan said, in a world connected by globalisation and divided by languages, Dubverse is out on a mission to make every video multi-lingual. “We want to deliver the power of AI to each and every creator, allowing them to reach more people with the same content, today businesses are not restricted by borders but only by languages," Dhawan said in a statement.