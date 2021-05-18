NEW DELHI: Dukaan, a start-up that helps local stores sell their products online, on Tuesday announced a partnership with delivery platform Dunzo , and logistics firm Shiprocket to integrate delivery into the platform.

Dukaan works with 3.5 million merchants—enabling small and medium businesses and first-time internet entrepreneurs to sell their products and services online.

Pandemic-led surges in demand for home deliveries indicate a long-term trend that would become the upcoming normal in a post-pandemic world, Dukaan, backed by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India Partners said in a statement. This is said is increasing the need for merchants to remove supply chain barriers.

“Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo’s expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it. By integrating both capabilities into the platform, Dukaan’s 3.5 million merchants can not only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers," Dukaan said in a statement.

Dukaan works with merchants across grocery stores, restaurants, fruits and vegetable stores, electronics shops, fashion and apparel, jewellery, furniture stores helping them manage their business online. The company was set up in 2020 and has presence in over 3,500 towns and cities.

The tie-ups said Dukaan will offer merchants an end-to-end solution from inventory, promotion, sales, payment to delivery.

“The future of delivery tracking rests on bringing predictability to order service time for a great customer experience. And we at Dukaan are always working towards building a seamless future for the retail industry. Our strategic partnerships with Dunzo and Shiprocket will not only automate delivery for our merchants but also help them scale their business", said Suumit Shah, founder and CEO, Dukaan.

The pandemic has prompted consumers to seek convenience and for quicker access to goods and services. “Dunzo and Dukaan have partnered to empower merchants with better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities in a rapidly changing retail environment," said Kartik Mishra, head, strategy and new initiatives, Dunzo.

Meanwhile, Indian logistics industry has improved adoption of cutting-edge technologies, said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket .

