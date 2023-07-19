Dunzo defers salary payments, again2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Dunzo is said to be moving towards an asset light model where it is shutting down half of its dark stores and maintaining only those that have stronger unit economics
Mumbai: Google-backed quick commerce startup Dunzo on Wednesday told employees that pending salaries since June have now been deferred till September. This comes a fortnight after the firm had said that June salaries will be paid out by 15 July.
