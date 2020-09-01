Dunzo to raise $28 million from Google, Lightstone and others

“…At Dunzo our mission is to make our cities more accessible, and to do so, we have to empower local businesses with the necessary e-commerce capabilities to master the changing marketplace. We have constantly wanted to steer the narrative and conversation in the ecosystem to a better product, user experience, and what makes a dent in the business. It is our humble contribution towards creating a thriving ecosystem for India that impacts users, merchants, and delivery partners. In light of this, we will not be able to comment further on this round," said a Dunzo spokesperson.