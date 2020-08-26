E-commerce battle spills into insurtech business

Flipkart, which ventured into insurance distribution in March, has started focusing heavily on life and health insurance, as it saw consumer demand for these policies increase against the backdrop of covid-19. With partner Aegon Life, Flipkart has also brought in ‘Life Insurance policy with covid-19 cover’, which not just provides a life cover, but also provides health cover with a lump-sum settlement of ₹5 lakh, in case of hospitalization due to covid. Annual premium starts from ₹129 for ₹1 lakh sum assured.