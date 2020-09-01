E-commerce, hyperlocal supply chains to get cheaper with EV adoption

Bigbasket, which employs its own delivery workers on a full-time basis unlike Swiggy and Zomato, said that they are able to pay out 30-40% more salaries when the delivery workers chooses to use EVs for last-mile deliveries. This is possible since delivery workers are now able to save up on the fuel cost. Bigbasket is also taking a step forward by setting up its own charging station infrastructure across its dark stores, which are small warehouses spread across cities it operates in, as well as across its fulfilment centres.