E-tailers tap mobility apps for home delivery

Uber India has partnered with e-commerce firm Flipkart to deliver essential items to customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, amid the ongoing national lockdown when most online delivery firms are facing an acute shortage of delivery staff.

The partnership, part of Uber’s last mile delivery service which it launched last week, will keep the supply chains running and address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps, an Uber executive said.

This follows Uber partnership with online grocery firm BigBasket last week to deliver essentials to customers initially in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

“More partners want to leverage this infrastructure Uber can provide and there are more drivers who are opting for this service. With Bigbasket, we have seen an increase in the number of deliveries and a rise in driver partners," Prabhjeet Singh, director-operations and head of cities, Uber India and South Asia said in a telephone interview.

“In the first few days, understanding their processes with the partner and their needs is important and our capability comes from the technology we offer," Singh added.

Uber plans to expand the new service and is in talks with other companies as well, to utilise its network.

Uber will not charge any commission.

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart, said the partnership will help move essential supplies to customers in the shortest possible time.

Others have also taken similar measures. Gurugram-based electric scooter rental app Zypp has partnered with both online delivery firms and offline retail companies such as Big Basket, Apollo Pharmacy, Spencer’s Retail, Modern Bazaar, Zomato, Swiggy and Sodhi SuperMart to deliver groceries, medicines and food to customers daily, a spokesperson said.