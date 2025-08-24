Early investors pile into Q-commerce, AI despite risks: RTP Global’s Nishit Garg
Early-stage investors are seeking greater ownership early in hype sectors like quick commerce and AI, anticipating future dilution. With bigger cheques and higher stakes, these investors are diving in early—betting boldly, watching quietly, and waiting to see how the gamble plays out.
Bengaluru: Early-stage investors are eager to make larger and riskier bets on quick commerce and consumer-focused artificial intelligence (AI) tools in India, underscoring optimism in the growth prospects of these sectors, a top executive at venture investment firm RTP Global said.