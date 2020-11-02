Early-stage startup funding rises on the back of digitization

"…This is a positive time for early-stage startups as they are seeing traction from both customers as well as investors. As is the case with any cycle, large winners will be created from this increased investment activity. Rapid digitisation brought about by the pandemic and the following lockdown/remote work environment has given a strong growth momentum to many sectors as startups reach faster product-market fit," said Mayank Khanduja, managing director , Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners).