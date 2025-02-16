Companies
India's fledgling startups are ditching the growth-at-all-costs culture for an old favourite
Priyamvada C 6 min read 16 Feb 2025, 10:58 AM IST
- Indian startups are recalibrating their strategies, with a majority of even early-stage companies prioritizing profitability over rapid growth. A recent survey reveals that 41% of early-stage founders have achieved operational profitability, highlighting a significant shift in mindset.
Bengaluru: For long, Indian startups were celebrated for chasing growth at any cost, which meant they were free to burn through bales of investor money to acquire customers even as losses mounted. Then covid and the funding winter that followed forced mature startups to focus on profitability—a recalibration that's trickling down to early-stage startups.
