“Since the post covid funding boom ended, we have seen a slower funding environment over the last couple of years, but the silver lining has been the opening of capital markets, which enabled several late-stage startups to IPO," Sharma said. “It's now well understood that endless private capital is not available and the best path for liquidity will be through an IPO (initial public offering), which needs a different financial architecture oriented towards a stable business model and profitability."