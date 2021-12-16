Online travel platform EaseMyTrip today said it'll acquire premium intercity mobility platform YoloBus to expand its non-air business. The company has not disclosed the total transaction value of the deal. EaseMyTrip said it'll acquire YoloBus brand, its technology, team, running business and data expertise.

EaseMyTrip said it will leverage YoloBus' "full-stack technology-enabled platform to offer an enhanced and superior bus travel experience with safe, clean, comfortable and connected buses for seamless intercity travel".

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said, "Tech-enabled bus mobility is the future, and we are expecting to witness a phenomenal growth in the coming period".

He said YoloBus has carved a niche for itself in the mobility sector. "We are confident that its tech-backed mobility solutions will be a huge draw for travellers and will further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the segment," he said.

YoloBus had earlier raised Series-A funding at a valuation of ₹84 crore Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient.

EaseMyTrip offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services catering to the needs of passengers traveling domestically, as well as traveling to and from international destinations. It provides the customers with various tools and information that they need to research, plan, book and purchase travel products and services in India and abroad.

YoloBus aims to offer comfortable, on-time, and safe ride experience in inter-city transportation network. It runs on a mobility template taking care of the operational side of the business, including scheduling of buses, ticketing, customer service, and network planning.

With PTI inputs

