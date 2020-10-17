Easy to Pitch launches India’s first helpline for founders

NEW DELHI : Easy to Pitch has recently launched India’s first helpline number for founders’ grooming. The newly launched feature provides expert assistance to aspiring and existing founders and entrepreneurs with the right solutions to take their business to the next level.

Since the Indian start-up ecosystem is emerging at a fast pace, the gap between the number of start-ups and incubators and accelerators is inflating. Thus, Easy to Pitch’s helpline number brings an instant solution to the challenges faced by the start-up founders and entrepreneurs due to lack of mentorship, and experience. Thus, the newly launched helpline number fills such loopholes by providing the right mentorship and support to them through a quick call.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Priyanka Madnani, Co-founder of Easy to Pitch, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our groundbreaking feature – India’s first-ever helpline number for founders’ grooming, support, and start-up success. It works as a centralized source of guidance to the founders that makes them move ahead in their entrepreneurial journey instantly."

“Right mentorship and guidance are the two keys to any start-up success. With the newly launched helpline number, we look forward to assisting the entrepreneurs in executing a winning business idea", she added.

Easy to Pitch has an in-house team of financial experts, analysts, designers, and mentors with extensive experience across multiple domains in the market, actively available to meet the needs of founders- from making the pitch ready to reach the next level in their business.

Easy to Pitch’s exclusive helpline number intends to remove the roadblocks in the journey of inception and success of the start-ups. Furthermore, it expedites the growth of the registered and existing companies by providing live and experienced guidance to the founders.

The newly launched helpline number is 18008894426. It is available 24/7 for founders and entrepreneurs seeking a quick expert solution to their business challenges that hang them back from taking the next step for their business growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.