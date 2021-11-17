E-commerce enablement company GoKwik raises 112 crore in a Series A round

“We are witnessing stunning growth in e-commerce in India, specifically in social commerce platforms and D2C brands, many of whom Sequoia Capital India has partnered with. The GoKwik team has identified a wedge into this market to solve merchants’ pain points of cart conversions at checkout and high returns on COD. We believe that GoKwik will be an important enabler to the ecosystem, solving multiple needs of merchants over time," said Ashish Agrawal, managing director at Sequoia Capital India.