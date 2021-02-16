Ed tech startup WizKlub raises 6 crore led by Incubate Fund India

NEW DELHI : WizKlub, an ed tech startup that builds future skills for school children has raised ₹6 crore in its pre-Series A round, from existing investor Incubate Fund India, bringing the total funds raised to ₹15 crore so far. The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate growth and run rate, it said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based startup develops skills in children aged 5-15 years through its smart tech programs that makes them future ready in this rapidly changing world.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

Certified trainers impart these skills through an AI powered tech platform that delivers a personalized learning path for every child along with its HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) program that develops higher order thinking skills to ensure that every child is a smart reader, thinker and a smart problem solver.

“The current classroom practices are designed around “knowledge dissemination" and not around building skills necessary for success in the coming decade. The most important future-ready skills are higher order thinking skills such as logical, creative and analytical thinking as well as the ability of an individual to use technology to solve real-world problems. WizKlub programs are designed to build these future-ready skills and bring out the best in every child," said Amit Bansal, founder & CEO, WizKlub.

The WizKlub SmartTech Program, for children as young as 6 years, builds lifelong skills and confidence to create tech products by application of coding, robotics, smart devices and AI. The company offers its programs on a subscription model.

"The need for developing skills beyond the basic school curriculum and interest in parents to partake in such programs has increased manifold during the recent years. We believe in WizKlub’s vision to provide excellent quality and easy access to cognitive and technology learning programs for students and that they have the potential to scale rapidly," said Nao Murakami of Incubate Fund India.

WizKlub claims to have delivered over 100,000 hours of personalized learning to young students across the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via