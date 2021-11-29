Bengaluru: Edtech platform, 21K School has raised $5 million as part of its Pre-Series A round from upGrad co-founder and chairman, Ronnie Screwvala, the company said on Monday.

According to the company, it plans to deploy the funds raised to augment its outreach to students in India and abroad, while strengthening its learning platform for data-driven instruction across all curriculums.

21K School is targeting to scale admissions to 25,000-30,000 over the next academic year.

Founded in 2020, 21K School works on the kindergarten to grade 12 (K-12) education model, and provides personalised, affordable and flexible schooling for students regardless of their location or time zone.

It offers Indian, American and British Curriculum for students aged 3 to 18 years in India and abroad virtually.

“Online schools like 21K School can offer equal opportunity and access to millions of students in India or across the globe. The investment by Ronnie will help us reach out to over 18 million Indians living abroad with an opportunity to study the increasingly popular Indian Curriculum while they continue to live overseas," said Santosh Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer, 21K School.

The company already has over 2,750 students enrolled from over 400 cities across India and 23 countries.

“The future of education is here, and it's changing the way we think about schooling. 21K School will offer great value to students while disrupting traditional schools in its own space with interactive technologies that engage learners on every level of development. I am excited to support Santosh and Yeshwanth as they aim to expand within India and internationally," said Screwvala, in a statement.

21K School claims to leverage technology, neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create data-driven instruction for students, while using personalised learning and assessment engines, along with curriculum content.

“The investment will help us strengthen our flexible, personalised and transparent education model, ensuring that students get the best possible learning experience," said Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, co-founder and chief operating officer, 21K School.

The startup intends to replicate the formal K-12 School experience online. Its curriculum includes computational thinking, coding, yoga, dance, music, etc. as an integral part of schooling.

