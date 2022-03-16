Edtech a big draw among teachers despite covid ease

“We get 20,000 applications for posts of teachers every month. About 70% of the teachers come from places such as Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Jalandhar (Punjab), and Paradeep (Odisha)," said Maneesh Dhooper, co-founder of PlanetSpark. The edtech platform has 2,500 teachers on its platform, with 500 more under training. It plans to employ 10,000 by the end of 2022. About 40% of the teachers are hired from schools and 30% from private tutorials, while the rest are home makers who had earlier given up their teaching career, Dhooper said.

