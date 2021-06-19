BENGALURU: AlmaBetter, an edtech company which focuses on community and cohort-based data science learning, has allocated ₹2 crore to train and upskill 25,000 data scientists by March 2022, and make them employment ready.

According to the company, a certain percentage of the funds will also go towards providing scholarships based on merit, financial aid, paraphernalia like laptops and WiFi connections towards these students.

Through its efforts, the edtech startup expects to close the skill gap for the data science industry, which currently has more than 100,000 vacancies, at present.

AlmaBetter claims to provide risk free education to upskill aspirants, making them job ready and guaranteeing placements of at least ₹6 lakh per annum, while addressing the job crunch in the segment.

It claims that 70% of students taking courses on their platform are being placed before they complete the programme.

“Financial risk associated with upskilling programmes is a major concern among the Indian youth especially during the current pandemic. The risk free and guaranteed placement model will enable aspirants to build a tangible career and in turn a robust ecosystem for data science," said Shivam Dutta, co-founder of AlmaBetter.

Dutta also adds that with further adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered automation, the job crunch in the IT industry will increase, making it necessary to upskill for survival.

At present, AlmaBetter provides a learning framework powered by Artificial Intelligence called ‘Competency Based Learning’ to ensure personalized learning and is designed considering industry relevance. They also provide community-based learning activities, cohort-based learning activities and live sessions for the students.

The startup hopes to improve learning opportunities through gamification and real industry projects for students and allows them to be edified by instructors hailing from premiere institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

