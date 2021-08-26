Edtech Camp K12 raises $12 mn in Series A led by Matrix and Elevation Capital

Bengaluru: Edtech startup, Camp K12, has raised $12 million as a part of its Series A funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital.

According to the company, it will use the funds to foray into two new geographies and deepen its reach in existing ones by introducing group class learning format. The proceeds from the current fundraise will also be used to hyperscale its operations, and for hiring leaders across functions of marketing, engineering and product team.

Eleven year old Camp K12 connects students in the age group of 5-18 with teachers for live interactive online courses across categories such as coding and english.

Students have the option to learn one-on-one with private teachers, or in small groups with friends in Camp K12’s gamified online environments.

“We have laid the foundations for a global online school, and we’re ready to scale. My view is that an enduring institution in a crowded market of online schools will not be built through sales and marketing excellence alone, but through differentiated acquisition, engagement, and retention of customers. I believe in the power of community, and in network effects. We have a bold roadmap for social multiplayer experiences for our kids, in class and outside of class," said Anshul Bhagi, co-founder, Camp K12.

According to the company, Camp K12’s US business has grown two-fold month-on-month, while its Middle East business tripled, over the course of the last three months. Further, 75% of Camp K12’s enrolments in these geographies come from organic acquisition channels, the company said.

In both these international geographies, Camp K12 offers its in-house 3D coding platform called “HatchXR".

“We are convinced that there is a massive global market for 21st century skills for kids. We believe that success in this global arena will require a different go-to-market playbook and product than what we’ve seen in the past. Camp K12, with its social, multiplayer online learning platform, has stood out from Day 1 as an innovator in this space. We have seen Camp K12 successfully using technology to own quality and end-to-end experience, and to evolve a new pedagogy for online learning," said Mukul Arora, partner, Elevation Capital.

Camp K12 also forayed into english learning as its first category beyond coding, with a two-year learning path for every age group.

"Over the last 12 months, Camp K12 has specialized in coding for the K-12 category; they have now further expanded into English with a differentiated curriculum that empowers every child to publish a novel. We're excited for the next leg of growth as we co-invest with Elevation Capital in this round" said Vikram Vaidyanathan, managing director, Matrix India

Earlier in April, this year, India’s most valuable startup Byju’s also announced its one-on-one tutoring platform, Byju’s Future School for international markets. It was looking to offer personalized learning in mathematics, science, coding, music, and fine arts for kindergarten to eighth grade (K-8) students. It’s ‘Future School’ offering is focused towards geographies of Latin America and South-East Asia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.