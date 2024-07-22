Edtech funding crisis sucks in two-decade-old firm and its thousands of students
Summary
- iNurture, founded in 2005, is looking to raise funds to be able to pay salaries to its employees and faculty, several of whom have either quit or stopped teaching. About 15,000 students could be affected if it isn't able to in time.
BENGALURU : One of India’s earliest edtech companies, iNurture, is in talks with Dubai-based Kimera Investment to raise capital to stave off a potential crisis that could leave about 500 employees and thousands of students stranded.