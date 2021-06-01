Edtech firm Avishkaar raises Rs50 mn in pre-series A funding from Auxano, others

NEW DELHI: Edtech startup Avishkaar on Tuesday said it has raised a pre-series A funding from venture capital firm Auxano and Mumbai Angels. Alok Mittal, the co-founder Indifi Technologies, and Varun Aggarwal, co-founder, Aspiring Minds, participated as angel investors.

Avishkaar said it is looking to utilise the fresh Rs50 million funding for product development, marketing and hiring. The startup had raised Rs50 million in seed funding from Auxano in February 2018.

The edtech firm offers teaching and training in coding, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, among others, to children in the 5-15 age group.

In the pre-COVID period, the firm was working with over 1,500 schools and had grown its user base to over 1,00,000 children. Following the pandemic, it shifted to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model through its existing school network and e-commerce channels.

Avishkaar also supports setting up of Atal Tinkering Labs of NITI Aayog in schools for fostering innovation.

