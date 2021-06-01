Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Edtech firm Avishkaar raises Rs50 mn in pre-series A funding from Auxano, others

Edtech firm Avishkaar raises Rs50 mn in pre-series A funding from Auxano, others

Premium
Avishkaar offers teaching and training in coding, robotics, AI, IoT, 3D printing, among others, to children in the 5-15 age group
1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • In pre-COVID times, it was working with over 1,500 schools and had grown its user base to over 1,00,000 children. Following the pandemic, it shifted to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model through its existing school network and e-commerce channels

NEW DELHI: Edtech startup Avishkaar on Tuesday said it has raised a pre-series A funding from venture capital firm Auxano and Mumbai Angels. Alok Mittal, the co-founder Indifi Technologies, and Varun Aggarwal, co-founder, Aspiring Minds, participated as angel investors.

NEW DELHI: Edtech startup Avishkaar on Tuesday said it has raised a pre-series A funding from venture capital firm Auxano and Mumbai Angels. Alok Mittal, the co-founder Indifi Technologies, and Varun Aggarwal, co-founder, Aspiring Minds, participated as angel investors.

Avishkaar said it is looking to utilise the fresh Rs50 million funding for product development, marketing and hiring. The startup had raised Rs50 million in seed funding from Auxano in February 2018.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Avishkaar said it is looking to utilise the fresh Rs50 million funding for product development, marketing and hiring. The startup had raised Rs50 million in seed funding from Auxano in February 2018.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The edtech firm offers teaching and training in coding, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, among others, to children in the 5-15 age group.

In the pre-COVID period, the firm was working with over 1,500 schools and had grown its user base to over 1,00,000 children. Following the pandemic, it shifted to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model through its existing school network and e-commerce channels.

Avishkaar also supports setting up of Atal Tinkering Labs of NITI Aayog in schools for fostering innovation.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!