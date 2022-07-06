Byjus is bigger, values itself at $23bn3 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 12:43 AM IST
Based on the latest revenue figures, Byju’s is valuing itself at $22.6 billion, almost $6 billion more than its October valuation
Based on the latest revenue figures, Byju’s is valuing itself at $22.6 billion, almost $6 billion more than its October valuation
MUMBAI : India’s most valuable startup Byju’s has just gotten bigger, with the online education platform doubling its revenue to nearly ₹10,000 crore in FY22.