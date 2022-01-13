Edtech firm LEAD joins unicorn club with $100 mn funding from WestBridge, others

LEAD, which offers core schooling courses with its tech-integrated solutions, becomes the sixth edtech unicorn of India, joining the likes of edtech firms Byju’s, owned and operated by Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, Unacademy, owned and operated by Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd, Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd, Eruditus Education Pvt Ltd, and upGrad Education Pvt Ltd. The company also becomes the first edtech unicorn of 2022. The company said its valuation has doubled in the last 9 months on the back of strong growth in its operating and financial metrics. The current round is its fifth round of institutional funding since 2017.

