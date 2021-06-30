Edtech firm Nalanda Learning raises 40 cr from Aavishkaar Capital

Mumbai: Kolkata-based edtech venture Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd has raised ₹40 crore from impact investor Aavishkaar Capital, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nalanda Learning is a preschool education company operating under the brand “Little Laureates". Nalanda’s integrated digital platform seamlessly weaves in their experience of running preschools into a comprehensive digital platform that includes engaging digital content, live classes, and interactive games, enabling the development of vital literacy and cognitive skills, expanding imagination, promoting creativity, and fostering engagement for early learners, the statement said.

Having established its presence in West Bengal through its chain of “Little Laureates" preschools, the company now plans to expand nationally through its integrated platform of digital content, curriculum, and pedagogy, targeting children in their early years.

"While the entire education sector has encountered significant headwinds on account of the pandemic, Nalanda continues to move forward and has developed the next generation learning solutions for kids at the foundation learning age. Our integrated digital learning solutions are extremely engaging and children can easily adapt to the new way of learning. We are accordingly, witnessing very significant traction and receiving extremely encouraging responses from parents across India. This capital raise will help us in further enhancing our technology capabilities and improving our geographic reach to early learners and preschools across India," said Tamal Mukherjee, CEO of Nalanda.

“The Nalanda team has shown great dexterity in re-imagining the pre-schooling business and have been able to translate their high-quality pedagogy into a highly impactful business proposition for preschool owners, teachers and parents. The National Education Policy has recognised the importance of foundational learning for children and ushered in a new era for preschools and Nalanda is well-positioned to capitalise on the same," said Ajay Maniar, partner, Aavishkaar Capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.