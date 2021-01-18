Edtech firm Udayy raises $2.5mn from Alpha Wave Incubation, Info Edge Ventures

Edtech firm Udayy raises $2.5mn from Alpha Wave Incubation, Info Edge Ventures1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 01:52 PM IST
- Udayy will use the funds for next phase of its growth that includes curriculum development, product suite expansion, and hiring across the product, curriculum and engineering teams.
NEW DELHI : Gurgaon-based kids learning platform Udayy on Monday said that it has raised $2.5 million seed funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) managed by Falcon Edge Capital, and InfoEdge Ventures.
Founded by Saumya Yadav, Mahak Garg, and Karan Varshney – alumni of IIT Delhi and Stanford University - the start-up had its first round of angel funding in June 2019. Udayy will use the capital proceeds for the next phase of its growth which includes curriculum development, product suite expansion, and hiring across the product, curriculum and engineering teams.
The latest round also saw participation from Better Capital, Kunal Shah and other angel investors. The online platform provides interactive classes for Mathematics and English to children in the age group of 6-11 years.
“After-school education in the younger age group segment is an untapped market in India. Udayy is on track to disrupt the space through its experiential learning model, which uses technology driven gamification as a key driver of learning outcomes," Anirudh Singh, Managing Director, Alpha Wave Incubation, said in a statement.
As supplementary education gains ground, and role of technology is being harnessed to reduce classroom education, ed-tech firms in India are getting a huge traction.
“Primary grades are formative years of education for children…Udayy is making learning fun and engaging for children by bringing ‘learning by doing’ methodology through games, roleplays, and activities to our classrooms. We are thrilled to partner with AWI, Info Edge Ventures and our other investors…," said Yadav.
