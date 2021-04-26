Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Edtech firm upGrad raises $120 million from Temasek; to scout for acquisitions

Edtech firm upGrad raises $120 million from Temasek; to scout for acquisitions

Premium
Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, upGrad.
2 min read . 12:50 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • Indian online education market has been in a sweet spot over the past couple of years, and more so after covid-19 disruptions, and firms like UpGrad, Byju’s have been doing brisk business

NEW DELHI: Edtech startup upGrad on Monday said it has raised $120 million from Singapore-headquartered investment firm Temasek and that it will utilise the fresh funds for international expansion and acquisitions.

NEW DELHI: Edtech startup upGrad on Monday said it has raised $120 million from Singapore-headquartered investment firm Temasek and that it will utilise the fresh funds for international expansion and acquisitions.

This is the first external funding raised by the edtech company that is the business of providing higher education. Mumbai-headquartered upGrad has broken even, reporting revenue of Rs1,200 crore for 2020-21. The six-year old start up now aims to scale up operations to achieve $2 billion in revenues by 2026.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is the first external funding raised by the edtech company that is the business of providing higher education. Mumbai-headquartered upGrad has broken even, reporting revenue of Rs1,200 crore for 2020-21. The six-year old start up now aims to scale up operations to achieve $2 billion in revenues by 2026.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“upGrad plans to use the fresh capital to further strengthen its team, scale its global market operations, bolster its technology and product capabilities, pursue M&A (merger and acquisition) opportunities, expand graduate and post-graduate degree portfolio in India, and scale up operations to achieve its USD 2 billion revenue goal by 2026, thereby reinforcing its position as a global higher-edtech leader emerging from India," it said.

Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli owned UpGrad offers job-linked online degrees, diplomas and certificate courses in collaboration with top Indian and global universities. It has over 100 courses and partners universities like the Michigan State University (US), Liverpool John Moores University (UK), Deakin Business School (Australia), Duke Corporate Education (US), Swiss School of Business Management, (Geneva), IIT Madras, IIM Kozhikode, among others.

"We welcome Temasek in our mission to power career success for each and every member of the global workforce as their trusted LifeLongLearning partner and drive meaningful career outcomes. This capital will further fuel our commitment towards global expansion as well as deeper India penetration, as we march forward with our goal of making India the teaching capital of the world," the three co-founders said in a joint statement.

Credit Suisse acted as the exclusive financial advisor to upGrad, and Rajaram Legal acted as legal advisor.

After the disruptions caused by covid-19, online education has picked up in India and worldwide, giving a fillip to edtech players both in mainstream and ancillary education space. This, in turn, had given a boost to upGrad and the company recorded a revenue growth of 100% last year. It claims that it has garnered 1 million “learners across 50+ countries."

The start-up earlier this month had said it was aiming at 25% revenue growth in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Indian online education market has been in a sweet spot over the past couple of years, and more so after covid-19 disruptions, and firms like UpGrad, Byju’s have been doing brisk business. The Centre has announced enabling policies over the last few months for formal online education in the higher education space.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.