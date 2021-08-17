NEW DELHI: Edtech platform Yellow Class on Tuesday raised $6 million in a Series-A funding round from venture capital firms such as Elevation Capital, Titan Capital and others.

Other VC firms and investors who participated in this round include India Quotient, First Cheque, Vidit Aatrey (Co-founder, Meesho), Alok Mittal (Founder, Indifi), Vivekananda Hallekere (Co-founder, Bounce), Maninder Gulati (Global CSO, OYO) Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Dhruv Agarwala (CEO, PropTiger) and Alvin Tse (Country Director, Xiaomi Indonesia ).

In November, it had raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by India Quotient, the company said.

The company, active in the online extra-curricular and co-curricular activities space, will use the funds for improving product experience, brand building, hiring for leadership roles and expansion.

Founded in June last year by Anshul Gupta and Arpit Mittal, Yellow Class targets children aged 3-12 years.

“Given the increasing importance of holistic development, extracurricular learning represents one of the fastest growing sectors in ed-tech. Yellow Class offers the widest range of extracurricular activities for children through live-streamed classes with a gamified AI layer that builds interactivity and engagement. Anshul and Arpit’s journey as they built and scaled the platform in a matter of six months is truly an inspiration," said Deepak Gaur, partner, Elevation Capital.

“In the last 10 years, there has been an exponential rise in the time spent by children passively consuming online content—which is extremely harmful to their growth. Studies have shown that more than 100 million Indian kids below 13 years of age spend an average of 100 hours per month on YouTube and other similar platforms. Parents are actively looking for better, interactive alternatives that would be beneficial for their child’s cognitive growth. With Yellow Class, we are creating a new category in the ed-tech space. Easy to access, fun, interactive classes that kids love. Now children can spend their time in active learning and hone new skills. We aim to serve 10 million monthly active users on YellowClass platform in a year from now. We are actively looking for top talent who can lead the growth of YellowClass to serve this large market," both the founders said in a joint statement.

