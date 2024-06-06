Edtech firms must work out a code of conduct, says TV Mohandas Pai
Summary
- Pai, who joined Byju’s advisory council in July 2023 and will step down this month, also said startups need higher standards of corporate governance, especially once they go public.
Edtech companies must figure out their revenue models and reflect on the value they are creating, TV Mohandas Pai, an investor and former Infosys director, said in a conversation with Mint. Pai, who is on the advisory council of embattled startup Byju's until 30 June, added while there will always be some misselling, edtech companies need to form an association and work out a code of conduct. “Self regulation is the best regulation," he said.