Edtech firms must work out a code of conduct, says TV Mohandas Pai

Pai, however, cited other startups with corporate governance issues. On Paytm, he said the independent directors should have taken charge of the company when the RBI imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank in March, noting serious violations of rules. “The independent directors should have told the CEO that they will take charge, set things right and and restore confidence. Even today, nobody knows who they are and what they are doing. Corporate governance standards should be higher for all these companies," he added.