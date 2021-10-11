MUMBAI: Edtech startup ForeignAdmits, which offers personalised study abroad guidance to aspirants, has raised ₹3.5 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from well known angels like RiDiK Technology from Singapore, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Kumar Siddhartha (CEO, Greytrix), Chandra Shekhar Sharma (HoD, Physics, Reliable Institute, Kota, A division of Allen), Sudhanshu Mishra, Sagar Gandhi, Mayank Sharma (India Head of Prodigy Finance).

Started in 2020, ForeignAdmits is a data-driven platform providing authentic study abroad guidance to aspirants using data-backed counseling process and peer-to-peer mentorship by international graduates and alumni networks. Some of the well-known alumni networks that ForeignAdmits work with are Columbia, Duke, CMU, Monash, University of Toronto and ASU.

ForeignAdmits was founded by IIT alums Nikhil Jain and Ashwini Jain, and is currently present across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata.

Anil Joshi, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Higher education in India is more focused now and producing disciplinary experts and has grown in a remarkable way. The Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education has been significantly improving every year. With this thought, we have led the round in ForeignAdmits as the education platform is process focused and we have first-hand seen the impact it has made since its inception."

ForeignAdmits has a "Mentor Mentee Connect", a personalised mentorship product for aspirants from quality and verified mentors of top universities of their choice. The aim is to make processes transparent, organised and data backed. This ensures that students not only land up with multiple admits but get to their college with better awareness of chosen career paths.

ForeignAdmits has grown 10 times in the last one year. Currently, it has close to 1.5 lakh user traffic per month, registering an organic growth of 650% in user base and traffic in 2021. Over the next 12 months, ForeignAdmits aims to guide over 25,000 students in their foreign education cycle through tech enabled counselling process. It plans to empower over 500 counselors to help students with proper guidance through our admission counselling products.

Nikhil Jain, co-founder & CEO, Foreign Admits, said, “We want to transform and disrupt the $90 billion global higher education industry by creating the largest online student community to make study abroad accessible and affordable to all high potential students. Studying abroad should not be just an elitist's dream and should be made accessible to all aspiring individuals who aim to achieve their dream of going to college. Our mission is to enable 100 million students in India with quality mentorship to help choose a better career by providing a cutting edge and comprehensive guidance platform for students aiming to pursue higher education in the best universities of the world."

