There was an immediate dip in activity towards end of March and most of April, as all investors were figuring out the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on their portfolios. But things have started to pick up in May as there is still a lot of dry powder out there. So far, only the deals in the existing pipelines were getting most attention, now the key question is whether enough investors will be comfortable closing deals remotely. We expect the usual suspects to start picking pace soon but international investors with no or limited teams on the ground will probably delay investments due to lack of travel.