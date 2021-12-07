Edtech PlanetSpark raises $13.5 million in Series-B round

“Communication skills are the most fundamental and desirable skills that parents wish to impart in their kids. However, these skills are rarely taught anywhere. Till now, parents never thought that a reliable and structured option to develop the communication skills of their children existed. With live learning coming of age in the past two years, we are the first global company to structure a program on new-age communication skills, for kids," said Kunal Malik, co-founder, PlanetSpark.