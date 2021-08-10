Edtech platform BlueLearn raises Rs3.25 cr in pre-seed round led by Lightspeed

Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner, Lightspeed said, “There is a gaping need for clutter breaking new experiences in higher education — while the world has moved to social communities, byte sized content, and hyper specific skills, our education systems are still stuck in classrooms (now zoom-rooms!), static curricula and rote learning of the 1900s industrial era. Lightspeed is excited to work with the imaginative, creative founding team of BlueLearn that sees this gap clearly and wants to create a big dent in this space."