Home >Companies >Start-ups >Edtech platform BlueLearn raises Rs3.25 cr in pre-seed round led by Lightspeed

Edtech platform BlueLearn raises Rs3.25 cr in pre-seed round led by Lightspeed

The BlueLearn community has organically grown to 42,000 members with 20,000 MAUs from 14 countries such as India, the US, the UK, Singapore, among others.
1 min read . 03:02 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • BlueLearn, founded earlier this year, helps its members learn new skills, network with like-minded peers, and get exposure from top notch industry experts

MUMBAI: Community driven edtech platform BlueLearn on Tuesday raised Rs3.25 crore ($450,000) in a pre-seed round led by Lightspeed with participation from 100X. VC﻿, ﻿Titan Capital, 2am VC and other angel investors such as Rahul Mathur, Gaurav Mandlecha, and Surabhi Randev also participated.

The startup plans to use the funds to build its core team, hire new talent, and develop products to cater to their growing community of users.

Founded earlier this year by Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti who are currently in their final year of electrical engineering at BITS Pilani, BlueLearn is helping its members learn new skills, network with like-minded peers, and get exposure from top notch industry experts.

Harish Uthayakumar, Co-founder, BlueLearn said,“We started building the BlueLearn community in August 2020. In our conversations with them, we realised there was a huge gap in the industry exposure and opportunities students in tier-2/3 colleges received. Through BlueLearn, we want to democratise access to knowledge and bring back the ‘human’ element in the age of virtual learning."

BlueLearn community has organically grown to 42,000 members with 20,000 MAUs from 14 countries such as India, the US, the UK, Singapore, among others. With a team of 13 members spread across the country, BlueLearn is gearing up for the next phase of its growth.

Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner, Lightspeed said, “There is a gaping need for clutter breaking new experiences in higher education — while the world has moved to social communities, byte sized content, and hyper specific skills, our education systems are still stuck in classrooms (now zoom-rooms!), static curricula and rote learning of the 1900s industrial era. Lightspeed is excited to work with the imaginative, creative founding team of BlueLearn that sees this gap clearly and wants to create a big dent in this space."

